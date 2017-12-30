Slick mountain roads and FRIGID start to 2018

2018 starts with an arctic chill that lingers through the week. Expect nights well below freezing, and daytime highs at least 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Freezing drizzle, snow showers and SLICK ROADS will persist in the mountains this morning, where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until 10 AM.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in place until noon for the mountains, and some high elevation spots in the Upstate where the “feels like“ temperatures will be around or below zero. This goes until NOON, and then goes back into effect from 6pm tonight until 10am Tuesday morning.

The Upstate will see morning lows in the 20s and windchills in the teens, which is not enough to prompt an advisory but still necessary BUNDLE UP if you venture out this New Year's morning.

Highs today will only reach the middle 20s in the mountains and middle 30s in the Upstate with sunshine and a brisk northerly wind.

Lows tonight will stay in the single digits in the mountains and middle teens in the Upstate, making for another of many dangerously cold nights ahead.

Temperatures will warm back into the 40s by midweek, but will then fall back into the 30s by next weekend with lows in the mountains dropping back to near 10 as this arctic outbreak continues.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.