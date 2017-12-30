45.7 million gallons of propane recalled due to fire, burn hazards

(Meredith) – Western Gas is recalling 45.7 million gallons of propane after discovering it may not contain sufficient levels of odorant to help alert consumers to a gas leak. Failure to detect leaking gas can present fire, explosion and thermal burn hazards.

This recall involves under-odorized propane (LP) gas delivered to consumers’ storage tanks or sold at retail locations in portable cylinders for use in:

Recreational vehicles

Barbeques

Stoves

Other appliances

Propane tanks that have been inspected for the level of odorant or have been refilled after November 2017 are not affected.

Consumers should not attempt to test the propane themselves. Instead, consumers who have propane delivered to storage tanks should immediately contact their supplier or Western Gas to determine whether their propane is affected and arrange for a free inspection.

If the inspection confirms the propane contains insufficient levels of odorant, Western Gas will promptly arrange for additional odorization or replacement of the under-odorized propane.

Consumers who have purchased a portable cylinder should contact the retailer or the Western Gas hotline to determine whether their propane may be affected and if so, return the cylinder to the retailer for a replacement.

If consumers do smell even a faint odor of gas or a gas leak, they should immediately leave the building and call 911 or their gas supplier from a neighbor’s phone. Do not light a match, turn on a light or switch on anything electrical.

No injuries have been reported.

These products were distributed in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, delivered by various companies and sold by various retailers from April 2015 through October 2017.