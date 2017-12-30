Troopers: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Anderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
Pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle in Anderson Co. crash (FOX Carolina/12/30/17) Pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle in Anderson Co. crash (FOX Carolina/12/30/17)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner has responded after a crash involving a pedestrian in Anderson County Saturday night.

The call came in at 8:24 p.m.

According to the coroner's office, the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. near Lewis Street and South Murray Avenue.

Injuries were initially reported by troopers.

Troopers said the driver of a 1999 Toyota Camry was traveling south on S Murray Ave and fatally struck a pedestrian crossing the street.

No charges have been filed. The coroner has not yet identified the victim.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

