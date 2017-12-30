Arrest made, charges pending after suspect led chase, crashed into patrol car in Iva, injuring officer

Suspect arrest made after suspect led chase, crashed into patrol car in Iva (FOX Carolina/ 12/30/17)

Dispatchers said one person was arrested following a chase and crash in Anderson County Saturday night.

According to dispatch, deputies were pursuing a vehicle on Project Road, heading towards Iva on East Broad Street.

When Iva police came to assist in the pursuit, the suspect crashed into an Iva Police Department patrol car, said dispatchers. An Iva officer was being treated on scene for minor injuries, and no one has been transported to the hospital at this time.

The suspect had no reported injuries and was arrested on scene.

Sgt Wilkinson of Anderson County Sheriff's Office said an Iva city police officer was being treated for injuries, and that charges are pending on the suspect who was arrested.

