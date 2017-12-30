Coroner: Woman dead after injured during argument in Fountain Inn

The coroner said a woman has died after being injured during an argument at a Greenville County home this week.

According to Coroner Kent Dill, 51-year-old Donice Denise McClain had gone to her daughter's house on the 200 block of Bryson Drive in Fountain Inn on Friday.

Dill said McClain got into an argument with another individual who happened to be driving a vehicle. According to Dill, as "the vehicle reportedly accelerated, Ms. McClain either fell or was pushed from the vehicle," before the vehicle left the scene.

McClain sustained injuries and was transported to Greenville Memorial where she remained in the intensive care unit until she passed away Saturday at 4:10 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The case remains under investigation by Fountain Inn Police Department and Greenville County Coroner's Office at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Parents locked daughter in room for 15 years until she died, police say

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.