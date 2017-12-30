Friends and family remember teen killed in Inman shooting

It was a packed church during the funeral, every seat taken. One after another, family members were choking back tears as they got up to share their favorite memories of 16-year-old Quess Rivera. Everyone said they can't believe he's gone. Their light, their hero, taken too soon.

"It hurt me to the core,” said Aunt Mayra Rivera. “That was my baby, I saw him being born and watched him grow right before my eyes. To have him just snatched away from me, I'm hurt, I'm angry."

It was a shooting that claimed his life, but those who knew him best said he was always smiling, always happy and able to brighten up any room. That's how they want him to be remembered.

"He would never quit smiling,” said Friend Nathan Fulbright. “He'd be mad at you and he'd still be smiling."

His sisters said Quess would drop anything to help them.

"He was sweet, he always was there for you,” said Synni and Raqu Rivera. “I'll miss everything about him."

A family heartbroken, without answers. They said they keep reliving the pain of the phone calls that tore their family apart.

"I've never heard my mother cry the way she did after that,” said Cousin Hillip Bloomer. “It was new to me and when I witnessed her crying that way, I broke down and started crying too."

For one high school friend, it wasn't a phone call. He said he was there in Quess's final moments.

"I just happened to pull up on the scene and I ran inside and went straight to Quess and I took off my hoodie and my shirt and I picked him up and tried to hold him,” said friend Kameron Watts. “That was my best friend, that was like my little brother."

As the service went on, there was a common theme. Everybody wishing they had more time.

"I wish that every day and I wish I could have five more minutes with him,” said Watts. “There'd be some words that I'd love to say."

Quess's brother said he just wants his brother to be remembered.

"Don't forget about my little brother Quess,” said Brother J’Uan Rivera. “Because I'm pretty sure Quess wouldn't forget about anybody that he loved dearly."

The coroner and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are both investigating the case. The coroner said detectives were initially told the shooting was accidental, but the manner of death has not been determined and the case is still open.

Now, the Rivera family now asking for answers so they can get closure.

