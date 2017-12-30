Former Woodfin Police chief succumbs to cancer

A former chief of the Woodfin Police Department has died.

In a statement posted on the department's Facebook page, they said John Brett Holloman died after a lengthy battle with cancer late Friday night

Holloman worked for 26 years with the department, including 12 years as Chief of Police.

The department said he was also an instructor with A-B Tech's Basic Law Enforcement Training Program, where several hundred officers and deputies first got their experiences on the realities of the job.

The Town of Woodfin said that Holloman worked on the job through his cancer treatments and called him "one of the most respected Chiefs of Police in the state."

Funeral arrangements are pending.

