Driver flees scene after striking Upstate church building, per c - FOX Carolina 21

Driver flees scene after striking Upstate church building, per church members

Posted: Updated:
Car damages building at New Prospect Baptist Church. (12/31/17 FOX Carolina) Car damages building at New Prospect Baptist Church. (12/31/17 FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Church members say a driver is on the loose after driving through a church building over the weekend.

Per members of New Prospect Baptist Church in Anderson County, a car hit a building behind the church on Saturday. The building was not the main building where service was held, but Sunday school and youth services are held there, they said.

The members said the car went through the wall and knocked some of the chairs down inside the building. No other damage was noted, and no injuries were reported.

After striking the building, the driver then left the scene on foot.

FOX Carolina has reached out to officials for more details.

MORE NEWS: 'Multiple deputies down' in incident in Denver suburb

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.