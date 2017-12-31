Driver flees scene after striking Upstate church building, per church members

Church members say a driver is on the loose after driving through a church building over the weekend.

Per members of New Prospect Baptist Church in Anderson County, a car hit a building behind the church on Saturday. The building was not the main building where service was held, but Sunday school and youth services are held there, they said.

The members said the car went through the wall and knocked some of the chairs down inside the building. No other damage was noted, and no injuries were reported.

After striking the building, the driver then left the scene on foot.

FOX Carolina has reached out to officials for more details.

