Asheville hotel evacuated after HVAC catches fire

Tenants at a hotel in Asheville were evacuated Sunday morning after an HVAC caught fire, per fire officials.

Firefighters with the Asheville Fire Department responded to the blaze at the Clarion Inn off New Port Road. They said an HVAC in a room on the first floor had caught fire.

All tenants inside the hotel were evacuated as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.

One employee was transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

