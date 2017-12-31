Greer Police: Missing, endangered man found

Hoffman was seen at Spinx around 11:30 p.m.

Greer Police say a missing,endangered person has been located. Police say 64-year-old William Burton Hoffman was found Sunday evening.

Police say Hoffman left the Ridgeview Community Care Home, located at 217 Chandler Road, on Saturday at approximately 8:30 p.m. and never returned.

