Greer Police: Missing, endangered man found - FOX Carolina 21

Posted: Updated:
William Burton Hoffman. (Source: Greer PD) William Burton Hoffman. (Source: Greer PD)
Hoffman was seen at Spinx around 11:30 p.m. Hoffman was seen at Spinx around 11:30 p.m.
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greer Police say a missing,endangered person has been located. Police say 64-year-old William Burton Hoffman was found Sunday evening.

Police say Hoffman left the Ridgeview Community Care Home, located at 217 Chandler Road, on Saturday at approximately 8:30 p.m. and never returned.

