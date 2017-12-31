Police: Several businesses in downtown Westminster vandalized - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Several businesses in downtown Westminster vandalized

Posted: Updated:
Police say several businesses were vandalized on Thursday. (Source: Westminster PD). Police say several businesses were vandalized on Thursday. (Source: Westminster PD).
WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police say multiple businesses were vandalized on Thursday in downtown Westminster.

In a Facebook post, the police department posted photos of several businesses that were vandalized with graffiti. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at (864) 647-3222.

Read the department's full Facebook post:

