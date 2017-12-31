Real estate firm says Topgolf will anchor Garlington Park development

Topgolf will anchor the new Garlington Park development, according real estate firm The Shopping Center Group.

The Shopping Center Group says Garlington Park is a 77 acre, mixed use facility.

Plans to build a Topgolf in Greenville had been withdrawn in October.

The Shopping Center Group says this will be the first Topgolf location in South Carolina.

