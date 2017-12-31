Real estate firm says Topgolf will anchor Garlington Park develo - FOX Carolina 21

Real estate firm says Topgolf will anchor Garlington Park development

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Topgolf will anchor the new Garlington Park development, according real estate firm The Shopping Center Group. 

The Shopping Center Group says Garlington Park is a 77 acre, mixed use facility. 

Plans to build a Topgolf in Greenville had been withdrawn in October. 

The Shopping Center Group says this will be the first Topgolf location in South Carolina. 

Read more about the development here

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Plans to build Topgolf location in Greenville withdrawn 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.