WNC law enforcement responding to numerous wrecks due to icy roads

Law enforcement agencies in North Carolina are responding to numerous car accidents due to icy roads.

Asheville Police said they are responding to multiple crashes throughout the city.

McDowell County Emergency Management reported numerous wrecks throughout the day. Emergency Management said Mt. Hebron Rd. is currently closed due to multiple accidents near the McDowell/Buncombe County line.

Law enforcement agencies are asking residents to avoid traveling if possible.

