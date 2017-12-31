Henderson Co. reschedules New Year's Eve Apple Rising festivitie - FOX Carolina 21

Henderson Co. reschedules New Year's Eve Apple Rising festivities due to inclement weather

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Henderson County has rescheduled the New Year's Eve Apple Rising Festivities due to inclement weather. 

The county said the event was canceled under the advisement of Public Safety officials. 

Henderson County is asking residents to avoid travel on public roadways.

The event has been rescheduled for Dec. 31, 2018. 

