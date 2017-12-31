Henderson Co. reschedules New Year's Eve Apple Rising festivities due to inclement weather

Henderson County has rescheduled the New Year's Eve Apple Rising Festivities due to inclement weather.

The county said the event was canceled under the advisement of Public Safety officials.

Henderson County is asking residents to avoid travel on public roadways.

The event has been rescheduled for Dec. 31, 2018.

MORE NEWS: Troopers: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.