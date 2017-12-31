Tips to prepare your home, vehicle for cold weather

A steady drip, it's a noise Mark Dyer said homeowners should get used to over the next 24 hours. He said with the cold temperatures, a dripping faucet could make all difference.

"You always want to be careful with an open water flow in the house,” said The One Hour Heating and Air Expert. “Just so the pipe is moving water. We aren't trying to accumulate anything at all there, just trying to make sure that the still water in the pipes does not freeze."

Dyer said it works best in a kitchen or bathroom sink because running water outside can backfire by creating ice.

"There are a lot of folks that will realize that this weather is kind of a true test of if the system is operating properly or not,” Dyer said. “We advise that you be proactive and get out in front of it as best you can."

With winter break, experts said if you plan on leaving for several days, make sure you set the thermostat instead of turning the whole system off.

"Sixty is kind of that number. If you get much lower than that you are in danger of damaging some of your goods in the home and possibly pipes underneath the house as well,” Dyer said. “Sixty degrees or higher is right where you should keep it."

With temps looking to be in the teens and even single digits in some areas, motor specialists said you may notice cars feeling sluggish Tuesday morning. Many auto shops said if you haven't had routine services, then check your fluids before driving. That includes windshield deicer, oil and antifreeze levels. Their other advice, look at your tire pressure and make sure it’s at the recommended level. They said basic maintenance issues can turn into major problems if not repaired.

