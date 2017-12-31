Deputies: 2 arrested in Spartanburg Co. after snatching woman's purse in Target parking lot

Spartanburg County deputies say two people have been arrested in connection with a purse snatching in parking lot of Target.

Deputies said the victim's purse was taken by force while she was trying to put her bags in the trunk. The victim suffered minor injuries, deputies said.

According to deputies, witnesses were able to provide a detailed description of the suspects and their license plate number.

Deputies said Danny Joe Cline, Jr., 44, and Tonya Darlene Turner, 45, were arrested in connection with the incident. Both Cline and Turner were charged with strong armed robbery, deputies said.

Cline and Turner remain in custody in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

