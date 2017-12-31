Deputies: 2 arrested in Spartanburg Co. after snatching woman's - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: 2 arrested in Spartanburg Co. after snatching woman's purse in Target parking lot

Posted: Updated:
Danny Joe Cline Jr. and Tonya Darlene Turner. (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center). Danny Joe Cline Jr. and Tonya Darlene Turner. (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center).
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County deputies say two people have been arrested in connection with a purse snatching in parking lot of Target. 

Deputies said the victim's purse was taken by force while she was trying to put her bags in the trunk. The victim suffered minor injuries, deputies said. 

According to deputies, witnesses were able to provide a detailed description of the suspects and their license plate number. 

Deputies said Danny Joe Cline, Jr., 44, and Tonya Darlene Turner, 45, were arrested in connection with the incident. Both Cline and Turner were charged with strong armed robbery, deputies said. 

Cline and Turner remain in custody in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. 

MORE NEWS: Deputy killed, 6 injured after shots fired in Denver suburb

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.