Coroner identifies Greenville Co. man found shot to death in his home

Investigators on Rasor Court, where the shooting occurred (Jan. 1, 2018/ FOX Carolina)

Greenville County deputies say an investigation is underway after a victim was found fatally shot late Sunday night.

Deputies said they responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim around 8 p.m. The incident occurred in an apartment on Rasor Drive, deputies said.

The coroner said the victim, Jermaine Douglas Bruster, 39, was found on the floor of his home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Bruster was pronounced dead at the scene.

The manner of death was ruled homicide.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME or the Sheriff's Office at 864-271-5210.

