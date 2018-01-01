Fire chief: 1 found dead after Spartanburg Co. house fire

Firefighters are investigating after one person was found dead after a house fire early Monday morning.

Chief Trent Harper with the Cherokee Springs Fire Department said the fire broke out on Shoally Ridge Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Harper said two people lived in the home and only one person was able to escape.

The fire caused extensive damage to one room of the home and heat and smoke damage throughout.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and SLED were called to investigate the cause of the fire.

The coroner has not yet released the victim’s name.

Harper did not know the survivor’s condition, but said the person met with firefighters in the front yard of the home when they arrived.

