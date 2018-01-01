Deputies: Fight leads to shots fired outside nightclub, one grazed after security guard opens fire

Greenville County deputies are investigating a shooting outside a night club on White Horse Road early Monday morning.

Deputies said the shooting happened outside Club V-Live around midnight after a fight broke out in the parking lot.

One person reportedly fired a shot into the air and a security guard at the club fired at the person with the gun. The person was grazed by the bullet and treated by EMS at the scene, deputies said.

Deputies at the scene said the shooting was under investigation and did not announce any arrests at the time.

Club V-Live is in the same shopping center as Club Luna, where deputies said they responded to an incident involving gunfire on Christmas night. Two vehicles were damaged in that incident.

