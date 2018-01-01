Deputies: Fight leads to shots fired outside nightclub, one graz - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Fight leads to shots fired outside nightclub, one grazed after security guard opens fire

Posted: Updated:
Deputies investigate shooting (Jan. 1, 2018/ FOX Carolina) Deputies investigate shooting (Jan. 1, 2018/ FOX Carolina)
BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies are investigating a shooting outside a night club on White Horse Road early Monday morning.

Deputies said the shooting happened outside Club V-Live around midnight after a fight broke out in the parking lot.

One person reportedly fired a shot into the air and a security guard at the club fired at the person with the gun. The person was grazed by the bullet and treated by EMS at the scene, deputies said.

Deputies at the scene said the shooting was under investigation and did not announce any arrests at the time.

PREVIOUS - Deputies: 2 cars damaged by gunfire outside Greenville Co. night club

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.