Troopers search for vehicle of interest after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run; coroner identifies victim

Troopers said a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 86 in Anderson County early Monday morning.

The crash occurred sometime before 1 a.m. near Blythwood Drive in Piedmont.

Troopers said the victim was found lying in the roadway around 12:55 a.m. after being hit by a vehicle, which fled after the collision.

Troopers said the vehicle may have been a silver or white pickup truck with damage to the front and undercarriage.

The coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Cody Tolar from Pelzer. He was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma.

FOX Carolina spoke with his family who had this statement to release:

"Cody was a very smart, funny, good looking, caring and loving young man. He would do anything he could for any of his friends or family. He was a down to earth person that was always there for anyone and wouldn't judge anyone. He loved his family the most. As much trouble he always gave them, they were still his #1 priority. Cody always had "projects" he was doing, always tearing something apart and rebuilding it or breaking it but he was always getting into something. He always finished what he started. Never gave up... Most of the time that was. He will be missed by his father (Brian Tolar) and mother (Julie Tolar) and his sister (Ashley Tolar) and many cousins and aunts and uncles and grandparents and lots of friends. Rest in paradise Code-Man. See you again someday!!"

Anyone with details on the collision or the vehicle of interest is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

