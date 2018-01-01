Greenville's first baby of 2018 arrives one month early

A spokesman for Greenville Health System said doctors at Patewood Memorial Hospital delivered Greenville County's first baby of the new year at 2:23 a.m.

Colt Reid Hudson is 8 pounds and 4 ounces, and is 20.75 inches long.

"He's just this little ball of cheeks," described mother, Kristen Gault.

Kristen Gault and father, Chris Hudson of Greenville said Colt arrived a month early.

"I was extremely exhausted. I mean it's exciting! I never thought I would have the first baby of the year," said Gault, "I feel so unprepared because I don't have his diaper bag. I don't have anything for him here. I don't have anything for myself here."



Colt is the family's third child. They have a 12-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter.

"Very excited because we had tried for like a year before I got pregnant," said Gault.

The couple had planned to elope before Colt was born, but will now have to wait a little longer with him by their side.

The first baby to be born at Bon Secours Health System in 2018 was a baby girl by the name of Blakely Ann McCuen. Blakely was born at 10:54 a.m. She is 7 pounds and 1 ounce and 20 inches long.

At Mission Hospital in Asheville, the first baby to be born in 2018 was Rylie Keaton Nesbitt. The baby girl arrived at 12:29 a.m., weighing exactly 6 pounds. She is 19 1/4 inches long.

Rylie was not due until Jan 11, but she made an early appearance on New Years to be the first baby born at Mission in 2018.

Hunter Thomas Longnecker was the first baby to be born in Anderson County in the New Year at AnMed Hospital. He was born at 12:36 a.m.



