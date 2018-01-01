Deputies: Man grabbed gas station clerk by neck, stole cash from register

Spartanburg County deputies said a man accused of grabbing a gas station clerk by the neck and robbing the business early Monday morning has been arrested.

Deputies said the robbery happened at the Scotchman on Highway 92 in Enoree around 2:30 a.m.

A man asked for cigarettes and then grabbed the cashier while she was behind the counter and told her to open the cash register, according to incident reports.

Deputies said workers at the store reviewed surveillance video and recognized the man as Curtis Elmore, 46, a frequent customer.

Deputies said they obtained a warrant charging Elmore with strong arm robbery.

“Elmore agreed to talk with our investigator and after being advised of his rights, confessed to this incident, stating his motivation was getting money for the purchase of illegal narcotics.,” stated Lt. Kevin Bobo in an e-mail.

