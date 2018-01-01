Cold days and frigid nights through the week

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

The cold wave we are experiencing now will linger through the week. A secondary shot of cold air will push in for Thursday and Friday, keeping the teens and 20s overnight for a little while longer.

Expect a sunny day today, but colder than usual temperatures for this time of year. Highs will reach 37 in the Upstate and 31 in the mountains with a calm to light breeze.

Tomorrow, more clouds roll through the area, but it stays dry. Highs should reach back into the upper 30s and lower 40s Wednesday afternoon.

More frigid air will arrive on Thursday, bringing highs back to the 30s and overnight lows back into the teens. Though a small chance for Tennessee border snow showers liner on Thursday morning, overall, conditions remain clear and dry into this weekend with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s area-wide. Next chance for rain comes Monday.

