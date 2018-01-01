Rematch: Clemson falls to Alabama in 2018 Sugar Bowl

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, pose with the Sugar Bowl trophy. (Source: Associated Press)

It's being called the best rivalry in college football. For the third straight year, Clemson faced Alabama in the post-season.

The Tigers took on the Tide at the Superdome in New Orleans at 8:45 p.m for the 2018 Sugar Bowl. The game was aired on ESPN.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Clemson arrived at the stadium. The Tigers were hoping to punch another ticket to the National Championship. In January 2017, Clemson took down Alabama 35-31 in CFP Championship.

Alabama will take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Jan. 8. Georgia made a big comeback to beat Oklahoma 54-48 in double overtime during the Rose Bowl.

First Quarter

The Crimson Tide were the first to score with a 24-yard field goal from Any Pappanastos. Alabama scored a touchdown with a 12-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to Calvin Ridley in the final seconds of the first quarter to advance their lead 10-0.

Second Quarter

The Tigers got on the board in the second quarter with a 44-yard field goal by Alex Spence.

With 12 seconds on the clock, Alabama tried and missed a 38-yard field goal by Pappanastos.

Clemson freshmen Travis Etienne and Tee Higgins suffered injuries during the first half of the game.

Alabama held their lead 10-3 going into the second half.

Third Quarter

Clemson returned to the field after halftime with more momentum, starting the third quarter with a turnover when Jalen Hurts fumbled.

Another field goal by Spence cut Alabama's lead to 10-6. A 1-yard pass from Hurts to Da'Ron Payne scored another touchdown for Alabama before Mack Wilson scored on an 18 yard interception return.

Alabama clinched the semifinal game with a 24-6 win.

Homeward Bound

The Tigers football landed at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport around 4 p.m. The plane that the team arrived on was the last flight for the Delta 747, so players had the opportunity to sign the plane before it is retired.

The 747 is the same model of plane that carried the Tigers to the National Championship in 2017.

"Go Tigers! Dabo was here!" was written on one of the overhead compartments.

