Polk Co. business destroyed in New Years Day fire

Business fire in Polk Co. (Credit: Town of Columbus Fire Department)

Fire officials in Polk County say a cabinet making business is a total loss after catching fire Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 1505 Jackson Grove Road around 10:50 a.m. When they arrived they said the flames were through the roof.

No injuries were reported, but fire officials say the business, "Bill's Cabinet Shop", was deemed a total loss. The business had been in the community for at least 40 years.

The Town of Columbus, New Prospect, Landrum, Mill Springs, and Green Creek Fire Departments responded to the blaze.

At this time, officials believe the cause of the fire to be an issue with the heating system.

