Gamecocks Outback Bowl win results in free Bloomin' Onion appetizers at Outback Steakhouse Tues.

Due to the Gamecocks big win over Michigan in the Outback Bowl on Monday, Outback Steakhouse is offering free Bloomin' Onion appetizers at locations nationwide!

Outback Steakhouse is offering all customers a free Bloomin' Onion appetizer with any purchase on Tuesday. All they have to do is say "Outback Bowl" to their servers and enjoy!

The South Carolina Gamecocks took the Outback Bowl title after defeating the Wolverines 26-19.

"We hope fans enjoyed getting 'Fired Up!' for the Outback Bowl this year," said Outback Steakhouse President, Gregg Scarlett. "At the Outback Bowl, everyone is a winner, and all fans can celebrate with a free Bloomin' Onion thanks to the Gamecocks."

The free Bloomin' Onion appetizer is available while supplies last. Limit one complimentary appetizer per table/per check. The offer is valid at participating Outback Steakhouse locations on Jan. 2 for lunch or dinner, and only applies to dine-in customers.

MORE NEWS: Rematch: Clemson takes on Alabama in 2018 Sugar Bowl

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.