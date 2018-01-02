Asheville organization works to round up those out in the cold and bring them to cold shelters

ABCCM works to round up those out in the cold and bring them to cold shelters. (1/1/18 FOX Carolina)

Bitterly cold temperatures in the mountains have shelters overflowing, but one organization says there are still folks out on the streets trying to brave the winter weather.

With temperatures in the single digits Monday, the idea of a warm shower and heated room was all those who slept in the cold Sunday night needed to hear.

FOX Carolina's Kayla Conboy drove around with a crew in downtown Asheville to help pass out supplies and get people indoors. She said she saw more people than expected outside, many of them at small campsites filled with blankets underneath overpasses.

Tim Mcelrea of the Asheville Buncombe County Christian Ministry Veterans Restoration Quarters, said he will drive around for hours looking for those stuck out in the cold. He said many of them refuse to go to a shelter, but after a rough New Years Eve with nothing but their blankets and a sleeping bag, getting people to go to shelters Monday was not an issue.

"It didn't take a lot of convincing to get them to come in,” Mcelrea said. “We got them in, we got them situated, they are getting warm right now, getting them some food. We are going to take them back to our facility, get them a shower and get them bedded down for the night."

The ABCCM also provides coats, blankets, and little bags filled with socks, gloves, hats, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other basic toiletries, as well as hand warmers and bagged lunches.

Mcelrea said Monday night that one of the shelters was even filled to capacity. He said the ABCCM has seen such an influx of people that supplies are low.

Anyone willing to donate their time or money to the cause can click here.

MORE NEWS: Vehicle thefts rise in N Carolina after 10-year decline

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.