Family: Woman who went missing from Zaxby's found safe

Family of a Greenville County woman whose disappearance was being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said she was found safe Tuesday morning.

Deputies sent out a news release just before 2 a.m. asking for the public's help in finding Victoria Elizabeth Simuel.

According to deputies, Victoria was last seen at the Zaxby’s Restaurant, where she worked, located on Batesville Road around 10 p.m. Monday. She was last seen getting in a dark colored vehicle. The vehicle could possibly be a Honda Accord or Toyota Camry and had 2 occupants inside of it, one being a male, according to Sergeant Jimmy Bolt.

Bolt said Victoria, 20, is 5’2” and 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing her Zaxby’s uniform which is a blue shirt and black pants.

Victoria's mother, Sandra Simuel, posted two additional photos of Victoria on Facebook early Tuesday morning and said authorities had detected a signal from Victoria's phone in the Columbia area.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Victoria's brother told FOX Carolina that she had been found safe in Columbia and that family members were en route to meet with her.

