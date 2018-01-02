Hundreds of Upstate Duke Energy customers lose power in below-freezing temps

Duke Energy was reporting more than 1,000 power outages in the Upstate Tuesday morning amid sub-freezing temperatures. By 11:30 a.m. those numbers were down

As of 10 a.m., Duke reported 1,114 outages in Spartanburg County with an estimated restoration time of 1 p.m. By 11:30 a.m., the number was down to 964.

Greenville was showing 318 outages with a 2 p.m. restoration time. By 11:30 a.m. the number was down to 207.

"Woke up without all the heat on in the house about 7:30 this morning," explained Greenville resident, Craig Davis, "Got a 92 father that lives with me."

Davis said crews had to come back out several hours later to fix the same problem.

The outages were scattered in small pockets around both counties.

In Spartanburg, one of the largest concentrations was in an area between Highway 29 and Farley Avenue. More than 400 outages were reported there.

200 more in Spartanburg were reported along Mason Road off Asheville Highway in the Inman area.

Ryan Mosier, a spokesman for Duke Energy, said downed lines and the weather were to blame.

"One of the larger outages in the Spartanburg area is from a line down," Mosier said. "Others are related to the cold weather. The company has sufficient generation resources to meet energy needs, but the higher-than-normal demand can lead to power outages because overworked equipment can sometimes fail."

Most of the outages in the Upstate were repaired after 5 PM.

Mosier says people can help their power grids by decreasing their electricity use. He said as the temperatures continue to say low, the chances of more outages will remain high.

"When you're not home or heading out the door just take the temperature down a couple of degrees,” said Mosier, “A day like today where the sun is out and blue skies, open up the shades and blinds. Let the sun shine in."

"They're pretty good with their response time. I'll give them that!” said Davis.

Mosier said Duke recommends people take these steps to reduce the potential of isolated power outages and to help manage energy costs during times of high-energy usage:

If you use electric heat, reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting when home, and bump the thermostat down a degree or two when leaving home.

Turn off unnecessary lighting.

Additional winter energy saving tips: https://www.duke-energy.com/home/savings/winter-heating-energy-savings

Report power outages to Duke Energy by calling 1-800-Power-On

