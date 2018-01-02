Wofford names new head football coach

Wofford College has selected a new head football coach after longtime coach Mike Ayers retired at the end of the Terriers’ season.

Officials confirmed Tuesday that the new head coach will be Josh Conklin, who has spent the last three seasons as Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator.

Conklin previously coached defensive backs and special teams at Wofford from 2007 to 2009. He also coached at the Citadel and the University of Tennessee.

Wofford will be Conklin’s first head coaching opportunity.

Wofford said more details will be released during a news conference on Wednesday.

