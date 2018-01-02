Deputies searching for burglar who made off with 40 cases of Little Debbies

Spartanburg County deputies are searching for a burglar with a major sweet tooth.

Deputies said they were called to a self-storage facility on Asheville Highway Monday to meet with a man who said he had discovered his storage unit had been broken into and 40 cases of Little Debbie snack cakes had been taken.

The man, who runs a distribution business, told deputies he arrived at the storage facility to load his truck and discovered his lock was missing from the door. When opened the door, the snack cake cases were gone.

The man told deputies he had last been at the storage unit on December 28.

Nos suspects have been named.

MORE NEWS - Hundreds of Upstate Duke Energy customers lose power in below-freezing temps

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.