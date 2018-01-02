Officials: Ware Shoals police chief accused of shooting at family dog

The Greenwood Police Department was called to the scene of a disturbance involving an Upstate police chief on Saturday.

According to the incident report, officers were dispatched to a possible domestic violence incident on Sylvan Road around 4:30 p.m. after a woman called her father crying and said 44-year-old Terry Allen Carpenter had pulled a gun on her.

Police said victim told them she and Carpenter were in their living room when their dog ran through and knocked over a small table. According to the incident report, when the victim asked Carpenter for help, he "jumped out of the chair and yelled that he would take care of the dog, and grabbed a gun of some type, chased the dog outside and shot at the dog."

Officers said the victim was afraid so she grabbed her children and left the home, telling a detective she was afraid Carpenter would harm either the dog or the children.

The victim told officers several bruises and scratches on her body were caused by the dog, the report states. She denied being harmed by the suspect.

When detectives interviewed the child witnesses, they said Carpenter grabbed a rifle and chased the dog out the back door before shooting at it once, the report states.

Carpenter was placed under arrest and charged with discharging a firearm in city limits. He is now on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the charge, officials say.

The City of Ware Shoals confirmed Carpenter is the city's police chief but declined to comment on the incident. City council is expected to release a statement after an executive session meeting on Tuesday.

