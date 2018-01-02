Reports: 70 arrested at Christmas lingerie-themed party in Georg - FOX Carolina 21

Reports: 70 arrested at Christmas lingerie-themed party in Georgia

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) -

At least 70 attendees of what was billed to be a lingerie-themed birthday party have been arrested in Georgia.

News outlets report Cartersville police said in a release that officers responding to a call of apparent shots fired early Sunday morning located evidence that led to a drug investigation. The Cartersville Daily Tribune reports that all of the 63 people who had been processed at the Bartow County jail by Monday night were charged with a single count of possession of less than 1 ounce (28 grams) of marijuana.

A flyer obtained by WXIA-TV described the event as a "Christmas lingerie/pajama party" celebrating a 21st birthday. Neighborhood resident Jeremy Lemons described the same flyer to WAGA-TV .

Lt. M.E. Bettikofer with Cartersville police says the investigation is ongoing.

