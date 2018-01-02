Experts warn of freezing pipes after several water main breaks across Upstate

Douglas Dunaway has gotten used to the sound of jack hammering. He said there have been two water main breaks on his street this week.

Dunaway has lived on Brushy Creek Road in Greer for 25 years, and he said he's never had any problems with his pipes or water until now.

"It was slow, and when it picked up it had air in the lines," Dunaway said. "Also just kind of discolored."

He blames old pipes and the extreme temperatures, but Tuesday's break didn't take long to fix. Crews finished spreading the last of the asphalt just as the sun went down, but other water main breaks weren't so cut and dry.

Just a couple of miles away on Suber Road, there was another water main break in Greer.

Now, Greenville Water is encouraging residents to protect their pipes after several water main breaks, including one on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Olivia Sloan said a water main broke on Academy Street near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The damage is expected to be repaired after 5 p.m., but until then one lane in each direction is closed.

Sloan said Greenville Water crews were called to several breaks over the weekend as well.

"The cold is absolutely brutal on all pipes," she said.

Below is a list of tips for protecting your pipes:

Insulate pipes in unheated parts of your home or building.

Seal openings and air leaks in your crawlspace or basement — including access doors, air vents in the foundation, and cracks — as pipes in unheated areas of a building have the greatest chance of freezing.

Let water drip from the highest faucet in the building if you have difficulty protecting pipes in an unheated area or believe your pipes may freeze for other reasons.

Check that the cover is closed on the water meter box for your home or business to prevent cold air from freezing water inside the meter.

If you have a problem with a broken pipe, turn off your water immediately using the main shut-off valve to your house or turning off your water at the water meter, and call a plumber as soon as possible. Your water meter is normally located in the water meter box in the sidewalk. Take the time to familiarize with the location and mechanism of the main shut-off valve to your house and the location and mechanism of your water meter in the event you do have a problem with a broken pipe and need to turn your water off quickly.

Use a hair-dryer to slowly thaw a frozen pipe in your house. Do not use a torch or welding type device.

Greer CPW also confirmed Tuesday that crews were working to repair water main breaks on Suber Road and Brushy Creek Road due to the cold.

