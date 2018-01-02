Power restored for more than 6,000 Henderson Co. residents after transmission outage

Duke Energy reported a power outage affecting thousands of customers in Henderson County on Tuesday.

According to the power company, as of 3 p.m., more than 6,000 residents were without power. A high number of outages were reported in the Etowah and Holly Springs areas.

A Duke Energy spokesperson said the outages were caused by a transmission outage due to a mechanical equipment issue at a substation. Crews isolated the issue and worked to re-energize affected circuits.

Ryan Mosier with Duke Energy said they could not confirm if it was caused by the cold weather.

Just before 4 p.m., Duke Energy said all customers affected would be restored soon.

