Cold days and frigid nights last through the week

Below average temperatures are set to continue over the next several days, with only a slight warm-up from the weekend into next week.

Frigid temperatures this morning sit in the lower teens in the mountains to near 20 degrees in the Upstate. Increasing clouds are expected throughout the day, with highs only reaching the 30s to near 40 degrees.

The disturbance bringing our area cloud cover brings the Carolina Coast snow and a wintry mix today, while here in the Upstate and mountains it will just be a mostly cloudy sky and no precipitation.

High temperatures return to the 30s on Friday before bouncing back into the 40s this weekend. Monday will bring a chance for rain, and perhaps a little mountain snow as highs reach 50 for the first time in a while in Greenville!

