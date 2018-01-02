South Carolina coast braces for rare snowfall

The South Carolina coast is bracing for a rare snowfall.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the entire South Carolina coast from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

Forecasters say from 1 inch to 3 inches of snow and ice is expected from Charleston south to the Georgia state line.

Up to 2 inches of snow and ice could fall from the Charleston area to the North Carolina state line.

The South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston will be closed Wednesday because of the expected frozen precipitation.

The South Carolina Transportation Department says crews are prepared to begin pretreating roads and bridges, depending on updated forecasts later Tuesday.

The agency said crews from the Midlands are prepared to pretreat Interstates 26 and 95 as needed.

