SLED, coroner investigating death of murderer serving time in Upstate prison

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said the death of an inmate at an Upstate prison is under investigation.

Along with the State Law Enforcement Division, the coroner is conducting an investigation into the death of 43-year-old Steven Roy Earley Jr.

The coroner said Earley was pronounced dead at the prison on Tuesday. His death appeared to be a hanging, the coroner said.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Earley was serving a 30-year sentence for murder, which began in 2002. Earley was not eligible for parole.

Disciplinary records indicate after drug possession in September 2017, Earley lost telephone privileges for 130 days and television privileges for 360 days.

Tyger River Correctional is a level 2 security male prison in Enoree, South Carolina.

