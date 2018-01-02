Cold weather safety for older adults during cold snap

In the middle of this cold weather, there's a reminder going out from the experts to keep an eye on and check in with older adults.

Healthcare professionals from Synergy HomeCare said that as we age, our bodies lose heat faster than when we are young and it can be hard to tell how cold you actually are. So we need to check on our elderly friends, family and neighbors.

Cindy Jordan from Synergy HomeCare in Greenville said, "It's extremely important when it's this cold, due to just the general aging process, the medications that people take, they may not be able to feel as soon as a younger person that their temperature is dropping."

We also spoke with the Ray Hopkins Senior Center in Mauldin. The Director, Suzanne Underwood, told us, on days that are cold, the center can be a warm place to go for those who need it

Underwood said, "We had a couple people say they didn't have heat at their house this morning and a couple people wanted to come work out so they could be warm when they did finally go home."

She said they also call if they get worried about some of their regulars not showing up.

"We have something called Team Angel here where people contact others in our community. We give them a list and they will call others that we are concerned about," she said.

Meanwhile, Jordan with Synergy HomeCare said calls like that are so important. She added it's extremely important that if you feel like something is off, to check on your friends and family.

"If you get the feeling that something is not quite right, just go in an check on them," Jordan said.

