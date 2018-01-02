Heavy backup on I-85 at Woodruff Road after collision closes right lane

Traffic on I-85 near Pelham Road Exit. (Source: SCDOT)

A car accident near the Woodruff Road Exit on I85 S was causing major backups for drivers Tuesday afternoon.

Per the SC Highway Patrol, the right lane was closed at Exit 51A due to the collision.

Travel time from the airport to I-385 was approximately 52 minutes at of 5:45 p.m.

By 8:45 p.m., traffic was moving smoothly on I-85.

No further details were released on the collision.

