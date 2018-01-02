Coroner: Murder suspect charged in ex-girlfriend's slaying found dead with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to head

The Cherokee County Coroner confirmed a murder suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in November fatally shot himself on Tuesday.

Shecky Lamar Tate, 34, was charged after his ex-girlfriend, Sametra Dawkins, was found shot to death in a vehicle on Overbrook Drive. Officers asked for anyone with information on Tate's whereabouts to contact investigators in November.

On Tuesday, Gaffney officers went to Tate's address on Hetty Hill Street to serve a warrant for his arrest at about 3 p.m. Tate then attempted to exit the residence through a basement door at the rear of the home, but went back inside after seeing officers standing outside.

Moments later, officers said they heard a gunshot. When they entered the residence, Tate was found lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner confirmed. The gunshot appeared to be self-inflicted, the coroner said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate the situation on Hetty Hill Street.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

