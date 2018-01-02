Greenville awaits official confirmation from Topgolf

Topgolf will anchor the new Garlington Park Development near the intersection of Pelham Road and Garlington Road along I-85. The 77-acre property is zoned for mixed-use development including office, industrial, retail and hospitality for occupancy in 2019.

The real estate firm, The Shopping Center Group, has confirmed Topgolf is coming via its website and brand new signage at the construction site, but Topgolf itself has not made an official announcement.

Topgolf tweeted Tuesday, “Dear whole town of Greenville, The suspense is killing us too... DUH! We promise to let you know something the moment we know something!”

Just down Pelham Road at the driving range facility, The Eagle Zone, competition isn't a concern. "We’re excited about it," says Barb Longello of The Eagle Zone, "We’re excited to have a new golf venue come in."

Longello says any time people are exposed to golf it's good for the sport and the businesses associated with it.

She says, "For the people who are being first introduced to golf and they say, 'wow I want to learn more about this game,' they can come over here and we’ve got instructors who will take the time to teach them how to hold a club properly, swing properly and take it out onto the course. It’s a game for a lifetime. There are no losers here, we’re all winners."

A leasing agent with The Shopping Center Group tells FOX Carolina the firm hopes to announce some specifics concerning other tenants within 60 days.

