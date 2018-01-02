Greenville awaits official confirmation from Topgolf

The Cherokee County Coroner confirmed a murder suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in November fatally shot himself on Tuesday.More >
The Major family has lived in Simpsonville for more than 20 years. Inside their home are keepsakes, memories and belongings.More >
Spartanburg County deputies are searching for a burglar with a major sweet tooth.More >
Greenville County Deputies say an elderly woman who was last seen at the AAA Carolinas Car Care Center Tuesday afternoon was located early Wednesday morning.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the disappearance of Victoria Elizabeth Simuel.More >
Three separate water main breaks on Tuesday resulted in a boil water advisory for several dozen homes in Greenville County.More >
It's official. Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby number five.More >
Greenville County deputies are investigating after a person reported being shot in the leg by another driver on I-385 Wednesday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.More >
In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."More >
At least 70 attendees of what was billed to be a lingerie-themed birthday party have been arrested in Georgia.More >
A family in Simpsonville is lucky to be alive after they say a leftover firework ignited a fire that destroyed their home on New Year's Eve.More >
The Clemson Tigers returned to South Carolina on Tuesday after a Sugar Bowl battle in New Orleans.More >
The South Carolina coast is under a winter weather advisory as possible rare snowfall moves in.More >
Seedlings is a farm to table restaurant opening inside The Children’s Museum of The Upstate on Jan. 2, 2018.More >
A beautiful super moon lit up the night sky on New Years Day.More >
A ticket to the National Championship is on the line as the Tigers take on the Tide in the 2018 Sugar Bowl.More >
Here's a look at the first babies to arrive in the New Year at hospitals in the Carolinas!More >
South Carolina and Michigan meet in Tampa, FL on Jan. 1, 2018 for the Outback Bowl.More >
The Cherokee Springs Fire Chief said one person was found dead after a fire in this home on Shoally Ridge Drive in Spartanburg County on Jan. 1, 2018.More >
New Year's Eve celebrations around the Upstate.More >
