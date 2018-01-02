Greenville Co. Schools taking precautions to ensure smooth return to school Wed. amid frigid temps

Greenville County Schools are taking precautions to ensure a safe and warm start on Wednesday, the first day back from break.

The school district said they will be starting buses overnight to warm the engines and prevent maintenance issues and delays that could keep students waiting at the bus stop in the cold.

The district is also encouraging parents to dress their children in warm clothing and in layers to protect them from the frigid temperatures.

Here is the full message from the district:

"In light of predicted frigid temperatures overnight Greenville County Schools is taking proactive measures to ensure a smooth, on-schedule return to school tomorrow, January 3. Transportation crews will be starting buses overnight throughout the night to warm the engines and prevent maintenance issues and delays that could keep children waiting at the bus stop. We encourage all parents, including those whose children do not ride the bus, to dress their children warmly and in layers to protect them from the cold. GCS personnel will take temperatures and student clothing into consideration when making decisions about outdoor activities throughout the week, including recess. If you have individual health concerns related to your child and the cold temperatures please communicate them to your school principal. We will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the week and give parents adequate notice of any potential changes in schedule."

MORE NEWS: Police: Murder suspect charged in ex-girlfriend's slaying is dead

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.