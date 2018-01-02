Missing elderly Greenville woman located

Greenville County Deputies say an elderly woman who was last seen at the AAA Carolinas Car Care Center Tuesday afternoon was located early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say 94 year-old, Althea Bishop was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at the AAA Carolinas Car Care Center located at 2 Tanner Road in Greenville.

They sent out an alert at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday that Bishop had been located and is safe.

