Missing elderly Greenville woman located - FOX Carolina 21

Missing elderly Greenville woman located

Althea Bishop. (Source: GCSO) Althea Bishop. (Source: GCSO)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County Deputies say an elderly woman who was last seen at the AAA Carolinas Car Care Center Tuesday afternoon was located early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say 94 year-old, Althea Bishop was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at the AAA Carolinas Car Care Center located at 2 Tanner Road in Greenville.

They sent out an alert at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday that Bishop had been located and is safe.

