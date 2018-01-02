Boil water advisory issued for over 3 dozen homes in Greenville Co.

Three separate water main breaks on Tuesday resulted in a boil water advisory for several dozen homes in Greenville County.

Officials at Greer CPW say they had to turn the water completely off to repair the break to one of them, so as a result a boil water advisory is required.

As of 10:30 p.m., crews were still working to repair the break on Pelham Street and water will be off there for another 4 to 6 hours, officials said.

Once the water is turned back on, impacted customers will need to boil their water for one minute before drinking or cooking.

The following addresses are under boil water advisory until further notice:

413 South Main Street



100 East James Street

102 East James Street

104 East James Street

106 East James Street

107 East James Street

108 East James Street

109 East James Street

110 East James Street

111 East James Street

112 East James Street

114 East James Street

115 East James Street

116 East James Street

117 East James Street

118 East James Street

119 East James Street

120 East James Street

121 East James Street

123 East James Street

125 East James Street

125A East James Street

125B East James Street



111 Carey Avenue



210 Pelham Street

213 Pelham Street

214 Pelham Street

215 Pelham Street

219 Pelham Street

300 Pelham Street

304 Pelham Street

312 Pelham Street

314 Pelham Street

313 Pelham Street

315 Pelham Street

316 Pelham Street

317 Pelham Street

318 A Pelham Street

318 B Pelham Street

319 Pelham Street

For more information on boil water advisories, click here.

MORE NEWS: Troopers search for vehicle of interest after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run; coroner identifies victim

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.