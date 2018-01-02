Boil water advisory issued for over 3 dozen homes in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Boil water advisory issued for over 3 dozen homes in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
Greenville,SC -

Three separate water main breaks on Tuesday resulted in a boil water advisory for several dozen homes in Greenville County.

Officials at Greer CPW say they had to turn the water completely off to repair the break to one of them, so as a result a boil water advisory is required.

As of 10:30 p.m., crews were still working to repair the break on Pelham Street and water will be off there for another 4 to 6 hours, officials said.

Once the water is turned back on, impacted customers will need to boil their water for one minute before drinking or cooking.

The following addresses are under boil water advisory until further notice:

413 South Main Street
 

100 East James Street 
102 East James Street 
104 East James Street 
106 East James Street 
107 East James Street 
108 East James Street 
109 East James Street 
110 East James Street 
111 East James Street 
112 East James Street 
114 East James Street 
115 East James Street 
116 East James Street 
117 East James Street 
118 East James Street 
119 East James Street 
120 East James Street 
121 East James Street 
123 East James Street 
125 East James Street 
125A East James Street 
125B East James Street 
 

111 Carey Avenue 
 

210 Pelham Street
213 Pelham Street
214 Pelham Street
215 Pelham Street

219 Pelham Street
300 Pelham Street
304 Pelham Street
312 Pelham Street
314 Pelham Street
313 Pelham Street
315 Pelham Street
316 Pelham Street
317 Pelham Street
318 A Pelham Street
318 B Pelham Street
319 Pelham Street

For more information on boil water advisories, click here.

MORE NEWS: Troopers search for vehicle of interest after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run; coroner identifies victim

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.