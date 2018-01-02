Dispatch: Deputies respond to armed robbery at home in Greenville Co.

Deputies and a forensics unit were parked outside the home on Bane Rd. (1/2/18 FOX Carolina)

Dispatchers say Greenville County Deputies were on scene of a home on Bane Road Tuesday night, responding to an armed robbery.

Per dispatch, the incident took place at a home on the 100 block of Bane Road. The call came in at 8:26 p.m.

Two suspects are believed to be involved, dispatch said.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene said a forensics unit was also parked in front of the residence.

At this time, no further details were released. Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

