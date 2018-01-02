"We can rebuild, family is home"; firework destroys Simpsonville family's home

The Major family has lived in Simpsonville for more than 20 years. Inside their home are keepsakes, memories and belongings. The majority of it is now destroyed due to a fire.

"I saw smoke and an orange glow coming from that side of the house and I ran down the stairs and yelled "fire, fire!" homeowner Don Major said.

The family said they were celebrating on New Year's Eve.

"We were just getting done shooting off some fireworks. We had some finger food to celebrate the evening and we are inside playing a game," McKenzie Abercombie said. "All of a sudden my brother and my father both noticed a beeping noise."

The beeping noise was their fire alarm. The family said a leftover firework inside a garbage can had ignited a fire on the backside of their home. In minutes, they say the fire engulfed their house.

The family said their father and husband jumped into action, grabbing a hose on the side of the home to try and stop the fire.

"The faucet is located directly behind the trashcan that got engulfed. We went back and looked where the hose was and we have no idea how he wasn't hurt. It's only God, there's no other reasoning!" McKenzie Abercombie said.

"My dad is my hero," McKel Major said. "He saved us."

More than 20 years in this home, the Major family said things can be replaced. All of them are walking away alive, and with a deeper appreciation for one another.

McKenzie Abercombie set up a GoFundMe page to help out her parents following the fire.

"I just wanted one little thing to at least help them through a very hard time. I know we have angels everywhere, and I just want them to be okay," she said.

The family said they are grateful all of their family members including their pets made it out alive.

"It just meant so much to us to have our family together. This is a building and all, we can rebuild, but having a family that is your home and your heart," Sherrie Major said.

