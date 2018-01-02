Police: Investigation underway after man shot during apparent home invasion in Anderson

Multiple law enforcement officers responded to an apparent home invasion on Cherry Street Tuesday night, per the police chief.

Pendleton Police Chief Doyle Burdette said one person was shot during the apparent home invasion on the 900 block of Cherry Street. The shooting took place around 8:50 p.m.

Per the chief, the victim lived at the residence. He was taken to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of his injuries.

Chief Burdette says one person is in custody, but that there are possibly more suspects.

The suspect in custody is an acquaintance of the shooting victim.

