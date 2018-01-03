Deputies investigating possible road rage shooting on I-385, dis - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies investigating possible road rage shooting on I-385, dispatch says

Posted: Updated:
Deputies investigate reported shooting along 1-385 (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 3, 2018) Deputies investigate reported shooting along 1-385 (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 3, 2018)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies are investigating after a person reported being shot by another driver on I-385 Wednesday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the incident reportedly stemmed from road rage.

Deputies met with the victim on I-385 North near Exit 31 around 4:40 a.m.

Dispatchers said the victim reported being shot in the leg. The victim's condition was not known.

Forensics trucks were at the scene on the side of the interstate as of 6 a.m. and a vehicle had been loaded on the back of a flatbed tow truck.

No other details were immediately available.

